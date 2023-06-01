Payment methods have come a long way from traditional cash-based transactions. One of the latest payment options that have gained significant attention in recent years is Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs).

With the wide scale move away from cash happening before our eyes, it’s natural that businesses would want to ensure payments are moving faster. When Open Banking launched in the UK in 2019 it represented a sea change for the sector and VRPs are arguably the feather in the cap of Open Banking technology.

What are variable recurring payments?

Functionally, VRPs operate a lot like Direct Debits, but they offer users greater flexibility in making recurring payments by allowing them to pay varying amounts at different times. This is a significant departure from traditional payment methods like Direct Debits or standing orders, which require fixed amounts at fixed intervals.

This payment method has a lot of benefits over traditional payment methods like standing orders or direct debits, which usually require fixed amounts at fixed intervals. VRPs use the latest open banking technology, which allows payments to be automatically initiated on a user's behalf. It enables users to authorise payments based on specific variables like payment date, payment amount, and payment frequency.

Use cases for VRPs

One of the main use cases for VRPs is subscription services. Subscription-based companies can take advantage of VRPs by offering their customers different payment options. This can be a game-changer for businesses that rely on regular monthly revenue to stay afloat.

Other industries that can benefit from VRPs include utilities, telecoms, and insurance. VRPs can also be used for one-off payments that require specific authorization from the customer.

Benefits of VRPs

Flexibility: VRPs provide customers with the flexibility to make payments based on their unique circumstances. This can be especially useful for businesses that have fluctuating revenue or for individuals with irregular income.

Accuracy: VRPs can ensure the right amount is debited or credited to an account at the right time, reducing errors. This can be particularly useful for businesses that have complex billing structures or for individuals with multiple bills to pay.

Timesaving: With VRPs, users don't have to spend time setting up payments every time they want to pay a variable amount. This can save users a lot of time and effort, making it a popular choice for busy individuals or businesses.

Challenges of VRPs

Security: As with any new payment technology, there is a risk of fraud or data breaches. Users need to be vigilant in protecting their personal and financial information.

Lack of awareness: VRPs are still new and may not be as widely adopted as other payment methods. This can make it challenging for businesses to convince customers to switch from traditional payment methods.

Regulatory hurdles: The use of VRPs is subject to various regulatory requirements, including customer authentication and data protection. Businesses that want to offer VRPs must ensure they comply with these regulations.

Benefits of Direct Debit

Guaranteed payment: Direct Debit payments are backed by the Direct Debit Guarantee, which means that if there are any errors or problems with a payment, customers are entitled to a full refund. This provides customers with greater peace of mind and can be particularly useful for businesses that rely on regular monthly revenue.

Automatic payments: Direct Debit payments are automatic, which means that customers don't have to remember to make a payment each month. This can be particularly useful for busy individuals or businesses that don't want to spend time managing their finances.

Lower transaction fees: Direct Debit transactions are generally cheaper than VRP transactions, making it a more cost-effective option for businesses that make a large volume of payments.

Challenges of Direct Debit

Inflexibility: Direct Debit payments require a fixed amount to be debited at fixed intervals. This can be challenging for businesses or individuals with fluctuating income or expenses.

Lack of control: Direct Debit payments are initiated by the recipient, which means that customers have less control over the payment process. This can be particularly challenging if there are errors or disputes over payments.

Administrative burden: Direct Debit payments can be more time-consuming to set up and manage than VRPs, particularly for businesses that need to manage many payments.

Will VRPs kill Direct Debit?

In the battle between VRPs and Direct Debit, it's clear that VRPs have some distinct advantages. VRPs provide greater flexibility, accuracy, and time-saving benefits, making them a compelling choice for businesses and consumers alike.

However, that doesn't mean Direct Debit will become obsolete. Direct Debit has been a trusted payment method in the UK for decades and will continue to be so. It's likely that VRPs will complement Direct Debit rather than replace it.

VRPs are gaining in popularity in the UK, and it's likely that they will play an increasingly important role in the future of payments. Businesses that want to stay ahead of the curve should consider offering VRPs as an option to their customers. With the right safeguards in place, VRPs can be a game-changer for businesses and individuals alike, providing greater control and flexibility over their finances.

