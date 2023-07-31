[Webinar] Stop Chasing Payments: Expert cheat codes to unlock cash
Join our live webinar to learn how Xero superusers reduce their DSO and save thousands annually on payment collection.
In this 40-minute webinar, our experts will share:
Strategies they use with their own clients (or businesses) to get paid faster and improve cash flow metrics.
The tools they use to automate the entire payment process, from invoice creation to reconciliation.
How to unlock the full potential of Xero with their recommended integrations and automation strategies.
Hear directly from business leaders and accounting experts from Xero, TheBeanCounters and The Back Room, as they reveal the easy switches to optimise your tech stack for better cash flow and stress-free collections.
Register now to join our live session, and get answers to your burning questions — plus, get access to exclusive content that'll save you time, money and "sell the stack" to senior management.
Let's stop chasing payments and start focusing on growth.