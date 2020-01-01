Protecting revenue in uncertain times with Capify
When revenue is scarce and costs are still rising, how can you protect your margins? Join us for a 30 minute discussion with Capify to find out how they’re protecting revenue through payment optimisation.
Please join us for our lunchtime fireside chat to hear from Capify and enjoy some lunch with fellow leaders.
12.30 - 14.30, 9th March @ GoCardless Offices, Sutton Yard, EC1V 7EN
Speakers:
Ian Wood, Marketing Director, Capify
Andy Wiggan, Chief Product Officer, GoCardless
In our discussion, we will look at:
Inflation and the recession: what it means for businesses?
How Capify are protecting revenue through payments optimisation
How you can streamline your payments costs and process
Live Q&A with Capify and GoCardless payments experts