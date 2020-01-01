Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
Breadcrumb
Resources
Enterprise

[Roundtable] Protecting revenue in uncertain times

When revenue is scarce and costs are still rising, how can you protect your margins? Join us for our lunchtime fireside chat to find out how you can protect your revenue with payment optimisation.

Scroll to learn more

Please join us for our lunchtime fireside with fellow leaders.

12.30 - 14.30, 9th March @ GoCardless Offices, Sutton Yard, EC1V 7EN

Speakers:

  • Andy Wiggan, Chief Product Officer, GoCardless

In our discussion, we will look at:

  • Inflation and the recession: what it means for businesses?

  • How to protect your revenue through payments optimisation

  • How you can streamline your payments costs and process 

  • Live Q&A with GoCardless payments experts

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help
Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales