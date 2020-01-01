[Roundtable] Protecting revenue in uncertain times
When revenue is scarce and costs are still rising, how can you protect your margins? Join us for our lunchtime fireside chat to find out how you can protect your revenue with payment optimisation.
Scroll to learn more
Please join us for our lunchtime fireside with fellow leaders.
12.30 - 14.30, 9th March @ GoCardless Offices, Sutton Yard, EC1V 7EN
Speakers:
Andy Wiggan, Chief Product Officer, GoCardless
In our discussion, we will look at:
Inflation and the recession: what it means for businesses?
How to protect your revenue through payments optimisation
How you can streamline your payments costs and process
Live Q&A with GoCardless payments experts