[Webinar] Introduction to GoCardless for football clubs
This short webinar is a fantastic opportunity for football clubs and to discover the benefits of our payment system. Our team walk you through every step to ensure you're set up and collecting payments in no time.
Managing payments can be fraught with headaches. From chasing payments to hours spent on reconciliation and admin, it can seem like a never-ending task to make sure that your football club is collecting the money that it is owed.
Speaker:
XXX
What to expect from this session:
An introduction to GoCardless
Demo of our dashboard in action
Success stories
Answering common club questions