Game changers: How Plend are shaking up the lending experience

Lending is broken and Plend is trying to fix it. Join us for an exclusive evening with Plend Co-Founder and CTO, James Pursaill. We’ll hear about how they’re changing the lending game for good.

19th October, 6.30 - 10.00pm - Home House, Marylebone

Join us for an evening of food, drinks and networking

  • 6.30pm - 7.00pm - Welcome drinks and canapes

  • 7.00pm - Interview with Jamie Pursaill, CTO and CO-Founder, Plend

  • 7.45pm - Open Q&A 

  • 8.00pm - 10.00pm - Drinks and networking

Our speakers for the evening:

  • Jamie Pursaill, CTO & Co-Founder, Plend

James Pursaill is the CTO and Co-Founder of London based, ethical consumer lender, Plend. He has a background in launching digital platforms and is a firm believer in harnessing the power of open banking to drive real change in financial services.

  • Pat Phelan, GoCardless, Chief Customer Officer and UKI MD

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help
