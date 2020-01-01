Game changers: How Plend are shaking up the lending experience
Lending is broken and Plend is trying to fix it. Join us for an exclusive evening with Plend Co-Founder and CTO, James Pursaill. We’ll hear about how they’re changing the lending game for good.
19th October, 6.30 - 10.00pm - Home House, Marylebone
Join us for an evening of food, drinks and networking
6.30pm - 7.00pm - Welcome drinks and canapes
7.00pm - Interview with Jamie Pursaill, CTO and CO-Founder, Plend
7.45pm - Open Q&A
8.00pm - 10.00pm - Drinks and networking
Our speakers for the evening:
Jamie Pursaill, CTO & Co-Founder, Plend
James Pursaill is the CTO and Co-Founder of London based, ethical consumer lender, Plend. He has a background in launching digital platforms and is a firm believer in harnessing the power of open banking to drive real change in financial services.
Pat Phelan, GoCardless, Chief Customer Officer and UKI MD