Best Accounting Software for Travel Agents

The future of travel agents will undoubtedly revolve around integrating automation, with accounting software leading the way. Right now, there is also a lot of focus on recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected the travel industry more than any other.

Focusing on both of these priorities will help avoid travel-company failures and even inspire new ways in how to promote travel business. They will also be the key to each other’s success, with automation helping speed up the recovery of the travel industry.

Covid and the future of travel agents

As the pandemic restrictions become more relaxed, we are going to see a resurgence in the travel industry which travel agents must be ready for. Reducing wait times for customers will be crucial to maximising profits. Digital payment systems to ensure transactions can be made quickly and smoothly will also be crucial.

To help, here is a guide to the best accounting software that can help shape the future of travel agents, which include:

Robocloud

Avid Partners

Xero

FreshBooks

Robocloud

Robocloud offers travel and tourism automation systems via robotic process automation (RPA) as a service. Its RPA service helps travel companies find the right balance between efficient data processing and quality service. It has a team of RPA experts that programme a digital workforce of cloud-based software robots to meet the individual requirements of its clients for a monthly subscription. There are no upfront payments and the subscription can be scaled to the client’s requirements.

Avid Partners

Avid Partners provides cash flow management services for tourism companies. These services include tourism accounting, auditing and taxation services as well as HR and payroll services. It also provides business consultants to the tourism sector as well as develops business-turnaround programmes. Clients of Avid Partners can also benefit from tourism-focused marketing services and its small business growth unit.

Xero

Xero offers easy-to-use accounting software made for the tourism business. As a partner of GoCardless, its software integrates seamlessly with that used by GoCardless for efficient payment and accounts processing. Xero enables businesses to get paid faster with customised recurring online invoices for regular customers. Its software easily records and manages business expenses either in the office or on the go with their Expenses app. You can also sync Xero with third-party tourism apps to help run your business, as well as benefit from multi-currency accounting that automatically tracks all gains and losses for more than 160 currencies.

FreshBooks

The all-new Accounting Software from FreshBooks lets travel businesses manage their travel agency finances with ease. The aim of the software is to provide travel agents with more time to focus on their clients. The FreshBooks simple and intuitive cloud-based software makes the travel business more efficient by sending invoices and accepting payments online quickly and easily. Its bookkeeping software has been especially designed for travel agencies, allowing them to email invoices to clients and securely process credit-card payments. Data is securely stored in the cloud so invoices can be sent from anywhere and from any device.

We can help

GoCardless can help travel businesses become more streamlined and avoid some of the travel company failures that were all too frequent during the hard lockdowns. Integrated with more than 200 partners, including Xero from the above list, GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts.

If you’re interested in finding out more about tourism automation and the future of travel agents, or any other aspect of your business finances, then get in touch with our financial experts at GoCardless. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.