Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesAccountants

What I wish I'd known: Free e-Guide for accountants

We talked to accountancy practice owners and advisors to discover their top tips for financial success in 2018 – and, if they could go back in time, what words of advice they would give to their younger selves.

Scroll to learn more

Insights and business tips from accounting practice owners.

Running a modern accounting practice requires a flair for multi-tasking and a diverse range of business skills. GoCardless talked to a handful of practice owners and advisors to discover their tips for financial success in 2018 – and, if they could go back in time, what words of advice they wish they could give to their younger selves.

From lead generation and outsourcing to hiring and tech stack - enter your details to read their top tips:

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.