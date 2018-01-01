What I wish I'd known: Free e-Guide for accountants
We talked to accountancy practice owners and advisors to discover their top tips for financial success in 2018 – and, if they could go back in time, what words of advice they would give to their younger selves.
Insights and business tips from accounting practice owners.
Running a modern accounting practice requires a flair for multi-tasking and a diverse range of business skills. GoCardless talked to a handful of practice owners and advisors to discover their tips for financial success in 2018 – and, if they could go back in time, what words of advice they wish they could give to their younger selves.
From lead generation and outsourcing to hiring and tech stack - enter your details to read their top tips: