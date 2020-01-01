Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Introduction

The following documents outline the terms of service for using GoCardless. You should read through these terms before using GoCardless.If you have any questions about our terms of service, then please get in touch by emailing help@gocardless.com or calling 020 8338 9537. Customers can also find more details about our transaction structure in our FAQ.

The terms on which you may make use of our website

The terms of use for collecting payments via GoCardless

The terms of use for helping others collect via GoCardless

The terms of use for using GoCardless with Integration Partners

Activities you can't collect payments via GoCardless for

Learn more about how we use personal data to offer, operate and improve our services.