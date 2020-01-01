Diversity makes us better at what we do
We want to create a place where everyone can thrive
We want GoCardless to be a diverse, inclusive and fair workplace for all and so we have increasingly placed a focus on Diversity and Inclusion (D&I). Our ambition is to look beyond pure demographics and foster a culture where true diversity of thought is nurtured and recognised as adding undeniable value to how we do business.
“Diversity and Inclusion is important for both our culture and mission; we care deeply about building a company that values diversity at all levels, designing equal opportunity for growth and creating an environment where all people feel they belong.”
Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO
Here's how we're doing it
Your customer enters their details on a simple form, authorising you to collect payments from them. You can add the form to your website or send them a secure link.
We are working on creating a transparent framework for how we grow and develop talent in a scaling organisation. This will include bringing more clarity on internal career opportunities and provide clear expectations on the behaviours we want to see aligned to our values and commitment to building an inclusive organisation.
We have introduced systematic processes to help ensure compensation decisions are data-driven, fair and competitive. We have also invested in Reward capability and expertise to ensure we bring pay equity into every step of the employee journey.
Employee Resource Groups (ERGs)
GoCardless has a history of strong, active volunteers who have been leading a range of D&I efforts in recent years.
Thanks to these employee-led groups we have been able to further our efforts in voluntary diversity data collection this year, to develop support for parents and carers, offer community mentoring opportunities in partnership with Career Accelerator, help to raise awareness and empathy during significant events of the past year, and importantly, offer more employees a community of people with whom they share experiences and interests.
BEAM
BEAM aims to increase the opportunity for the Black, Ethnic and Asian Minority community.
Inspiring
Our Inspiring group is on a mission to encourage gender equality for all.
Pride
Pride works to ensure the LGBTQIA+ community feel represented and empowered to be themselves.
Access
Our newest group representing the needs of disabled and neurodiverse current and future employees.
Looking ahead
To strengthen our commitment to D&I we have recently appointed our first Director of Diversity & Inclusion, an experienced culture change leader, which will allow us to have a more strategic and systematic approach to building a diverse and inclusive organisation for the long term and as we scale.
The Director will work with the executive team and ERGs to define clear D&I targets that GoCardless will commit to achieving over the next three years, and to develop a structured roadmap of initiatives aligned with those targets.
This will create greater clarity and accountability across the entire organisation on D&I progress.
Our Stats
Gender
As of September 2021: 678 employees globally (up 74% from 389 in Sep 2020) 56% men and 44% women (62% and 38% in Sep 2020) 28% women in senior leadership