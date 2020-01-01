Get your GoCardless Ambassador toolkit

Global payments
Promote bank payments to businesses
Promote the benefits of paying by bank with GoCardless as an ambassador to businesses in your network with these pre-made and customisable assets. Promote your referral link and activate more businesses to get your discount.
Download the .zip files below.
Given that GoCardless lowers on average, the overall cost of transactions by 56%* it makes sense that over 100,000 businesses choose to offer bank payments powered by GoCardless.
We’ve created this downloadable toolkit to help you launch and promote paying by bank with GoCardless and the benefits for businesses using your referral link across your channels and network.
*IDC: The business value of GoCardless platform for collecting recurring payments
Download the .zip file with:
Brand guidelines
Logos and ambassador badges
Email signatures
Website banners
Social graphics
The rules: Follow the brand guidelines in the .zip file to make sure you’re using the assets in the best way to show off your brand and GoCardless.
The terms of the agreement between you and us apply to your use of our logo.
Your channels, like your website, email, socials and even your invoices and email signatures, are a platform for your brand and an opportunity to engage with your network.
Use these downloadable assets to leverage our brand, show the benefits of paying by bank with GoCardless and promote your referral link.
Download the ambassadors toolkit to start promoting your referral link and your journey to earning commission.