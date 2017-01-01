GoCardless for YayPay
Get paid faster
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
Automatically collect bank-to-bank payments against invoices and subscriptions
Reduce your payment costs
GoCardless lowers costs of taking payments by 56%*. By using GoCardless within Dynamics 365 Business Central, there are no manual reconciliation steps and no swapping between systems. Instead, Business Central is the single source of truth for your payments, meaning full control, visibility and reconciliation.
Transparent pricing
Process bank debit payments with competitive, scalable, transaction-based pricing.
One source of truth
Real time visibility of payment process from quote to cash
Global payments
Quickly and easily configure payments globally to streamline enterprise billing operations today, and scale for the future.
Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide
“We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this”
Beverly Tu Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign
Resources
Ready to get started?
End late Payments