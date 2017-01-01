Guide to Travel Agency Invoices

If you’re working as a travel agent, then you probably chose this career because of your passion for adventure and exploring new cultures, not because of a passion for processing invoices. But like with any type of business, there is always paperwork that needs to be completed. Whether you’re organizing tours, booking flights or finding the best hotel in town, you’ll need to be able to create a travel agency invoice.

It's a good idea to learn how to make an online travel agency invoice since most people prefer to pay online these days. Luckily for you, the basic principles of creating an invoice also apply for travel invoices. If you need help streamlining your processes, then you can also use GoCardless to automatically collect invoice payments from your clients. Keep reading to find out more about online travel agency invoices.

What should I include in a travel agency invoice?

A travel agency invoice should be like any other invoice, meaning it needs to contain basic contact information, payment details and a breakdown of the work that you have completed. You can download a travel agency invoice template free, or you can create your own if you want more customization. In any case, the invoice should include the following information:

A unique invoice number, which you can choose yourself. This makes it easier to reference particular invoices in future correspondence with the client, which you may have to do if you are chasing up late payments, for example.

Basic contact details for both you and the client, including your name, business name, address, phone number and email address.

The date that you created the invoice.

A breakdown of the different tasks that you have completed for the client, including the price of each of these. A good travel agency invoice example will include different costs separated into different lines, such as “transportation”, “tours”, “accommodation”.

The total cost of the services, which you can highlight by using bold text or a larger font size.

The due date for payment, along with any payment terms. For example, will late payments incur additional fees? How do you define a late payment?

Travel agency invoice templates

You can make life easier for yourself by downloading a travel agency invoice template free. This will have space for you to add all the necessary information, so you spend less time on formatting your documents and more time doing what you love.

It’s recommended to keep a list of your most common services and the prices of these so that you can copy and paste them into the travel agency invoice template as needed.

Using GoCardless for invoicing

It’s possible to download travel agency invoice software for free, but remember that you generally get what you pay for when it comes to invoicing software.

Make sure to consider your business and its needs carefully before you make a choice, as some software will have more appropriate features than others. For example, if you have a long-term relationship with a client who regularly books trips, you might need support for recurring payments.

GoCardless makes it easy to invoice your clients. Payments will be taken automatically on the due date after a one-time initial setup, in which the client will provide their payment details and authorization for you to collect payments from their account. You can also set up recurring payments or one-off future payments. GoCardless has no monthly subscription costs, and you only have to pay a fee per transaction.

What’s more, you can integrate GoCardless software with other solutions, such as Xero, an invoicing software that allows you to automatically collect and reconcile payments. See here for a list of our other partners.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.