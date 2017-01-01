On-demand webinar
Improve your bottom line: 4 costs of payment failures and how to optimize them
Payment failures are a common occurrence; they create serious implications that become increasingly difficult to overcome and impact your bottom line.
Watch this 15 minute on-demand webinar to learn what the payment failure challenges are that are impacting businesses, according to a Forrester study and how to overcome them.
Trusted by
On average, 7%-9% of payments have failed in the last 12 months, according to a recent Forrester study. Failed payments are not only costly for businesses to collect because they need to be retried and rectified, adding to the admin burden of collecting payments but they also impact customer relationships and increase the risk of bad debt and customer churn. Which is why it is critical for businesses to reduce their failed payments.
Spend 15 minutes watching the webinar to learn:
How the market is reshaping the payment landscape
4 payment failure challenges based on a recent Forrester study of both B2B & B2C businesses
Useful tips on how your business can optimize your failed payments, spend less time chasing them and grow your bottom line