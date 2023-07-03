What is the timeline to roll out the changes?

Communications to Customers will start in July 2023. Customers will be migrated by GoCardless on a phased basis. The migration will begin from October 2023. In-line with our regulatory and contractual obligations, existing customers will be provided with 60 days notice prior to any pricing change. Please note that any new Customers from 3 July 2023 will be on the new Pricing.

What's the timeline on migrating existing customers?

How will we migrate our existing customers?

