Failed payments

A payment has failed. What should I do?

In some cases, even when everything has been set up correctly payments can fail. In almost all cases, GoCardless will receive a payment failure report from your payers' bank one working day after the charge date. Once all payments have been processed, the payment status will be updated to reflect that the payment has failed.

You will be able to view the reason for a payment failure in the status timeline of the payment within the GoCardless dashboard. (If you've built an integration with our API, you will instead receive a webhook with the details of the payment and reason for failure.)

The most common reasons for a payment failure are Insufficient funds, Instruction cancelled, No Instruction, and Account Closed.

You can find a full list of failure codes for each scheme here.