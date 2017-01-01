Why are you asking for further information to verify my account?

GoCardless is a regulated financial business, which means that we are required to make sure we comply with the rules and regulations set out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

When a merchant opens an account with GoCardless we may, in some instances, require additional information in order for us to complete the verification of the account, to make sure that we are compliant with the rules and regulations.

There can be a variety of reasons why we may require additional information in order for us to complete the verification of your account. In all circumstances, our Account Verification Team will let you know what additional information we require and how you can provide this to us.

Once we receive any additional information requested from you, this will be reviewed by the Account Verification Team, they will then either provide you with the outcome of your account verification, or in some cases, they may request further information from you.