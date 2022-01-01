Package upgrades

Why did you upgrade my account? I never requested an account upgrade.

When you set up your account with GoCardless you would have been asked to select which package you would like, we would never automatically select a package for you.

In some instances, you may not have met all the criteria for the Plus or Pro packages, at the time of initially opening the account, so there may have been a delay in this package being applied to your account.

There are additional benefits to having the Plus or Pro packages, including the ability to have your own unique Service User Number (SUN) shown on your payers bank statements. However if you decide you would like to downgrade to a Standard account, please make this request via email to our Support Team at help@gocardless.com.