DISPUTE RESOLUTION: COMMON QUERIES
Account verification
Whilst we aim to make our verification process as simple and unobtrusive as possible, we understand that this isn't always the case and can sometimes lead to frustrations when things don't go as smoothly as expected. This page covers our most common account verification queries.
Entering details online
Learn more about providing details of your business via the online setup form.
Providing supporting evidence
Find out more about the supporting documentation we may need to verify your account.
Confirming your bank account
Learn how to provide and verify the bank account you wish to receive your collected funds into.
Our most common account verification queries
Why are you asking for further information to verify my account?
GoCardless is a regulated financial business, which means that we are required to make sure we comply with the rules and regulations set out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
When a merchant opens an account with GoCardless we may, in some instances, require additional information in order for us to complete the verification of the account, to make sure that we are compliant with the rules and regulations.
There can be a variety of reasons why we may require additional information in order for us to complete the verification of your account. In all circumstances, our Account Verification Team will let you know what additional information we require and how you can provide this to us.
Once we receive any additional information requested from you, this will be reviewed by the Account Verification Team, they will then either provide you with the outcome of your account verification, or in some cases, they may request further information from you.
Why are you asking for further information to verify my account?
GoCardless is a regulated financial business, which means that we are required to make sure we comply with the rules and regulations set out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
When a merchant opens an account with GoCardless we may, in some instances, require additional information in order for us to complete the verification of the account, to make sure that we are compliant with the rules and regulations.
There can be a variety of reasons why we may require additional information in order for us to complete the verification of your account. In all circumstances, our Account Verification Team will let you know what additional information we require and how you can provide this to us.
Once we receive any additional information requested from you, this will be reviewed by the Account Verification Team, they will then either provide you with the outcome of your account verification, or in some cases, they may request further information from you.
Why didn't you ask for all the information you require in a single email?
There can be a wide range of additional information we may need in order for us to complete your account verification.
As we are unable to predetermine what information will be provided to us when an account has been opened, we are unfortunately unable to let you know what further information or evidence will be required for us to complete the verification process ahead of time.
We will only request information that is needed in order for us to remain compliant with the rules and regulations we are governed by - this is not a one size fits all process.
As a regulated payment processing company, we hope you understand our commitment to our regulatory and compliance requirements.
Why can’t I speak to the Account Verification Team on the phone?
We understand that in some cases customers would like to speak to our Account Verification Team on the phone, especially in situations where further clarification or information has been requested.
Currently, we require all information regarding the set up and/or verification of a merchant's account to be provided to us in writing. As a result, our Account Verification Team operates via email only and is therefore unable to discuss the verification of your account over the phone.
If you do have queries regarding the information requested from you, you are able to speak with our Support Team by calling them on +44 20 8338 9540, emailing help@gocardless.com or messaging through our Live Chat available via our online onboarding form.
While the Support Team may not be able to provide specific details regarding the verification of your account, they may be able to let you know if there is any information still outstanding.
Why can't you tell me the reason my account verification (or review) failed?
In some instances, we may not be able to complete the verification or review of an account to a satisfactory level, even after receiving any additional information that was requested. If this is the case then we will not be able to offer you our services.
The Restricted Activities form part of the GoCardless Merchant Agreement and are in place for a number of reasons. For many of these, we aren't allowed to process payments for legal and/or regulatory reasons or by agreement with our sponsor banks.
We understand it can be frustrating to not be told a definitive reason as to why we cannot offer you our services. In some instances we are unable to provide a specific reason as to why the account hasn’t passed a verification or an account review for security reasons.
Please be assured that any decision taken to not offer our services isn’t a decision that is taken lightly and that we will have undertaken a full review of all information that was provided to us.
Ready to raise a dispute?
If you have an issue with the service you've received, please raise a dispute and our team will work with you to find a resolution.