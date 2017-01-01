Skip to content
FAQ Friday – Can you pay by credit or debit card through GoCardless?

By Chloe DormandOct 20181 min read

One of the questions we often get asked is whether or not we process credit or debit card payments.

GoCardless specialises in bank to bank payments using Direct Debit schemes around the world, meaning you can’t use us to take payments via card.

This FAQ Friday, we hear from GoCardless’ Director of Business Operations and Strategy, Pranav, as he talks us through the three mains reasons why this is and why we believe this is better for our customers.

