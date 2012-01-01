Skip to content
Your company name now appears on customer bank statements

By Grey BakerNov 20121 min read

We're pleased to announce an improvement to GoCardless: from now on, your company's name will show in the reference of your customers' Direct Debit Instructions. In most cases, that's shown on the bank statement.

Here's an example for a merchant called London Coffee:

To change it...

You can change the name that appears on new customers' bank statements. To do this, log into your GoCardless dashboard and click 'Settings'. You'll see the 'Merchant Settings' section:

At the bottom, simply edit the 'Name on Bank Statement' field to whatever you want. You can use a max of 12 characters. 

As always, if you have any feedback on the new feature, let us know - email us at help@gocardless.com.

