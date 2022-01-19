Amazon's fight with Visa: A sign of things to come?

Does Amazon's fight with Visa spell the end for cards and their fees?

Amazon and Visa, two behemoths of the ecommerce and payments worlds, are battling it out. Amazon has said it will no longer accept Visa credit cards in the UK after January 19th 2022 due to high fees. This stand against fees marks the beginning of companies with enough market power fighting back against companies making payments a tax on doing business. You only have to look at Epic Games battling Apple over app fees to see that large companies are beginning to throw their weight around on this issue.

And one truly has to be large to do so. The duopoly of Mastercard and Visa is so significant that any viable challenge is reserved for those that have deep pockets and even deeper customer loyalty. The duopoly has been built over decades, ever since the two companies started offering a way to overcome issues with risk and information and made it possible to step away from cash in the 60s and 70s. Visa and Mastercard now make up a whopping 98% of the card market according to card issuing figures from 2020. They’ve not only cornered the market, they built it - so for smaller entities to make a stand alongside Amazon and Epic is almost impossible.

A fee conundrum for businesses and consumers

With such a lack of competition comes little need to be competitive on price. This payment ‘tax’, whereby card intermediaries scrape the cream, and a large amount of the milk, off the top has become the norm. And consumers ultimately pay the price. In the US, figures show that cash-paying consumers shoulder card fees to the tune of $149 every year, whilst card users actually receive $1,133 in rewards and cash-back. Businesses have to push those fees back on customers, creating an uneven experience; people paying with expensive cards receive a subsidy from those using cheaper payment methods.

All chest-beating, no action

We can all hope that this stand will see, perhaps not the end, but at least the beginning of the end of this tax on the economy. The fear, however, is that all this chest-beating around fees will be used as a negotiation tool that only those at the very top making the noise will benefit from. Those further down the chain, who actually need fees reduced the most, may be no better off. Smaller businesses struggling to come back after the pandemic do not have the luxury of saying no to these giants. They battle on, either swallowing the fees or pushing the cost on to their customers, whilst the Goliaths of the card world continue to hold the purse strings.

All is not lost, however. What this has done is brought to the fore something that many have been battling for decades; the broken infrastructure of card intermediaries and their fees. The hope is that this sets off a wave of businesses rethinking their payments strategy and deciding enough is truly enough. It’s true, there is a finite amount of organisations with enough clout to take this stand, but behind the scenes I hope to see more merchants push back on card fees.

New payment methods to pave the way out from under card fees

The growth of new, innovative payment methods over the last ten or so years will surely encourage more to do so. We’re at the beginning of a generational shift towards far more direct payments, moving funds from bank account to bank account. Cutting out the middleman has become an obvious next step for financial innovation. Cards that were once a technological advancement that helped solve information and risk issues are now being usurped by the internet and real-time payments. They’re a physical payment device that no longer fits into our digital world.

Payment options that move money directly between bank accounts have always been cheaper and more reliable, cutting the cost and the potential for failure. With the new generation of payment solutions powered by open banking on the rise, they’re becoming much faster and more secure too. New regulations, such as Variable Recurring Payments, will make it easier for companies like GoCardless, who offer all the benefits of Account-to-Account payments, to truly challenge the card-on-file default that will eventually fall foul of the Strong Customer Authentication regulations when they come into play early next year.

The rise in the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) market also looks to threaten the card chokeholds from the other end of the cost-of-payments spectrum. Young people in particular are rejecting credit cards in favour of alternative forms of credit that they feel give them more control. The use of BNPL trebled in the UK in 2020, according to the FCA’s Woolard Review. Challenger banks such as Monzo and Curve also launched their own BNPL options. Whether you’re pro or anti this burgeoning market, it still signals a cultural shift away from cards.

A challenge on three fronts for cards

What this all amounts to is a challenge on three fronts for the card companies. The retail behemoths they want to keep on side are no longer playing ball. A growing trend for cutting out the intermediaries and technological advancements has seen a rise in compelling and more efficient alternatives. Younger generations are rejecting the revolving door approach offered by credit cards. Trends in payments usually work like steam trains, starting small but eventually building unstoppable momentum. This is the beginning of the next future of payments.